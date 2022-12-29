Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,968 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.09% of United Rentals worth $16,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in United Rentals by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.9 %

URI opened at $351.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.78 and a 200-day moving average of $303.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $373.91.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.33.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

