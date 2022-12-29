iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,556,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,987 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,858,000 after buying an additional 2,643,812 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,900,000 after acquiring an additional 132,665 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,551,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,139,000 after acquiring an additional 290,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,039,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,957,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $99.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.36. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $149.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.261 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

