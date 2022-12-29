Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $179.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $229.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.07.

