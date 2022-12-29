Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 123.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,334 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,892 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 0.9% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $137.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.74 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

