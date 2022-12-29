Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,852 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,731 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,634 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after acquiring an additional 573,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,144,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.09 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.13.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

