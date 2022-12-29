Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $25.50 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.2% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $25,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $64.49 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $81.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.01.

