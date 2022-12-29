Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $139.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.92.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

