Patron Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.40 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $116.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.31.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

