Benin Management CORP Lowers Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Benin Management CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in CSX were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in CSX by 4.0% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CSX by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CSX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 101,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CSX opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
