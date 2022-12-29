Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 1,489 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after buying an additional 1,716,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,272,000 after buying an additional 1,365,199 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.72 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.68.

