Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,377 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 66,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

