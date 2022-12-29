Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,525 shares of company stock worth $7,676,873. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

