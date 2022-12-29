Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,321 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 10,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,841 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

NVDA opened at $140.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $349.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $307.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

