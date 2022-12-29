Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 223.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

