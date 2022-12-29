Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $222,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 49,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $84.46 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.93 and its 200-day moving average is $83.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 44.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

