Investment Partners LTD. Invests $322,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR opened at $259.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.65.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

