2,457 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 304.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $839,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $138.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $172.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.95.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.