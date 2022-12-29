Investment Partners LTD. Invests $444,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.7 %

PM stock opened at $100.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.38. The stock has a market cap of $156.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

