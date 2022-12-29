NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,401 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,277,409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,126,185,000 after buying an additional 347,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.6 %

NVDA stock opened at $140.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $349.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $307.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

