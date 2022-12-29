Hengehold Capital Management LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the third quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,277,409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,126,185,000 after buying an additional 347,193 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 77.9% in the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $140.36 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $307.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

