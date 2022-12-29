HighMark Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $140.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $307.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

