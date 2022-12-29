Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $111.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $112.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

