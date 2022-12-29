JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 176 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,046 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of TJX opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $81.17. The firm has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

