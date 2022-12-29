Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123,123 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 15.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,210,000 after purchasing an additional 772,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,912,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,912,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $72.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.96. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

