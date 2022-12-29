Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases Shares of 647 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,470 shares of company stock worth $11,932,592. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Progressive stock opened at $129.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
