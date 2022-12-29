Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases Shares of 647 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,470 shares of company stock worth $11,932,592. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.77.

Progressive stock opened at $129.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.