788 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

QQQ opened at $260.10 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $403.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.62.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

