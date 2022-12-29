Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $74.54 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.4% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $74,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 560,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,803,000 after purchasing an additional 169,534 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 50,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $162.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.03. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.26 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

