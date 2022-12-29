Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.7% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 668.8% in the third quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 27.7% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $162.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.03. The firm has a market cap of $286.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

