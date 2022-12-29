Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 95 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Eaton by 23.4% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 7,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $155.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.25 and a 200-day moving average of $144.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $173.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

