State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,415 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,006.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 121,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after acquiring an additional 110,099 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $155.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $173.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

