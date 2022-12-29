American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $144.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.11.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.