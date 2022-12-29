Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 42.6% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22.2% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.6 %

Broadcom stock opened at $544.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $514.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

