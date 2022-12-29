State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $42.82 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,438 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $42,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 560,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,803,000 after purchasing an additional 169,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 50,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $162.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.03. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.26 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $286.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

