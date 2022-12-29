Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 183 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

NYSE ABBV opened at $162.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.03. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.26 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

