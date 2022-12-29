Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $204.99 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

