Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,955 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% in the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

PEP opened at $181.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

