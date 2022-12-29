My Personal CFO LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

My Personal CFO LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of My Personal CFO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $378.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.01 and its 200 day moving average is $391.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
