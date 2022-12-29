First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 202 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 9.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $198,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.
In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
