UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Cut by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,859 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 14,085 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 8,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $528.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $533.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

