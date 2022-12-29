FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $98.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 136.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.