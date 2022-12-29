Round Rock Advisors LLC Acquires 7,400 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.8% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.36. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $285.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.