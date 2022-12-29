UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,291 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $528.45 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

