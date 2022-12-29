Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $28.72 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $378.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

