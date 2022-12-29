Derbend Asset Management Sells 645 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Derbend Asset Management lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.5% of Derbend Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 135.9% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $204.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $386.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

