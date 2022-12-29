Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $346.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $357.97 and its 200 day moving average is $358.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

