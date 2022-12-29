Whittier Trust Co. Buys 2,976 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $23,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $210.10 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The company has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.81.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

