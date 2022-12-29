BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in BlackRock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,055.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BLK opened at $700.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $927.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $695.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $655.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

