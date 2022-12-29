Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in 3M by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in 3M by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in 3M by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in 3M by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $118.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $181.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.