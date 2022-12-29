Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,695 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $18,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 366.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $207.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.76. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

