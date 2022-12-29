Whittier Trust Co. Has $11.02 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 236,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total value of $614,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,549 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,461 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $167.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.23.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.75.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

